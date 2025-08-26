Ola Electric secures PLI certification for Gen 3 scooter portfolio

NEW DELHI: Ola Electric, India's largest pure-play electric vehicle (EV) company, has announced a significant milestone that is expected to propel the company toward profitability. The company in a statement on Tuesday said that it has received Certification for Compliance with the eligibility assessment requirements under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for its Gen 3 scooter portfolio.

The certification was granted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and applies to all seven models within Ola's S1 Gen 3 scooter lineup. This new achievement means that both the Gen 2 and Gen 3 scooter portfolios are now PLI-certified.

The Gen 3 portfolio, which includes models such as the S1 Pro and S1 X, accounts for the majority of the company’s current sales. As a result, this certification is anticipated to significantly enhance Ola Electric's profitability starting from the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal year.