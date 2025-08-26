PM Modi flags off Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle e-Vitara

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle e-Vitara from the Hansalpur manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan. With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki's global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.

Modi also inaugurated the lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility by Suzuki, Toshiba, and Denso, supporting hybrid and electric vehicle battery production.