Rupee falls for 5th day on tariff worries; ends 18 paise lower at 87.74

MUMBAI: The rupee fell for the fifth straight session on Tuesday jittered by the weak sentiment as traders and exporters braced for the punitive 25% tariffs that are kicking in from Wednesday. The currency closed 18 paise lower at 87.74 against the dollar.

The rupee has lost 2.5% in the current financial year so far and 2.39% in 2025 so far. In August, it fell around 0.11% against the dollar.

On Monday too, the rupee pared initial gains to settle 4 paise lower at 87.56 against the dollar. This was in spite of the fact the broader market closed in the green. The unit opened for trade down 22 paise at 87.78.

The weakness in the rupee came after a draft notice from the US department of homeland security outlining plans by US president Donald Trump to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods from August 27 as a punitive measure for Indian refiners buying the partially discounted Russian crude oil.

The increased levies are set to apply on Indian goods "entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption, on or after 12:01 am eastern on August 27," the draft notice said.

The tariff woes also had its more choppy impact on the broader stock markets with the equity benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty--bleeding by more than 1% from the previous close in the green.