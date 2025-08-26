Suzuki Motor Corporation to invest Rs 70,000 crore over 5-6 years 

“Suzuki will invest over Rs 70,000 crore in India, over the next 5 to 6 years…We remain committed to supporting India’s vision for sustainable green mobility and contributing to Viksit Bharat,” said Toshihiro Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki has facilities in two Indian states: Haryana and Gujarat. The automaker is scaling up output at its plants as it works toward achieving a production capacity of 4 million units by FY2030-31, which represents a doubling from its present capability.

He added that the Gujarat facility, serving customers across India and global markets will shortly become one of the world’s largest automobile manufacturing hubs, with a planned capacity of 1 million units. The facility will also be used by the carmaker to export its first EV to over 100 countries.

“Further, we chose this facility to manufacture the e VITARA, our first BEV and make it as global production hub for this model. We will export this “Made-in-India BEV” to over 100 countries, including Japan and Europe,” said Toshihiro Suzuki.

He added, “Our 2nd major milestone is the start of production of India’s first lithium-ion battery and cell with electrode-level localization, which are used in our hybrid vehicles. These are being manufactured at the Toshiba Denso Suzuki plant here. With only raw material and some semi-conductor parts coming from Japan, this is a big salute to Atma-nir-bhar Bharat.”