Tariffs to halve readymade exporters' revenue growth to 3-5%

MUMBAI: The 50% US tariffs kicking in from Wednesday will nearly halve the revenue growth of the readymade garments (RMG) industry to 3-5% this fiscal on-year as some of the industry players draw in as much as 40% of their revenue from the US, and cull their profits by 300-500 bps, warns a report.

Crisil Ratings based on an analysis of over 120 RMG makers with total revenue of Rs 45,000 crore said, the only saving grace for the industry to survive is the steady domestic demand.

RMG exports totalled $16 billion last fiscal and accounted for 27% of the sectoral revenue. Of the total a third came in from the US.

The 50% tariff puts India at a distinct disadvantage compared to competing nations like China, Bangladesh and Vietnam, which have much lower duties even in the reciprocal tariff regime that the US has unveiled on its trading partners, the report said Tuesday.

While the US had imposed 25% reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods reaching its shores effective August 7, it has also imposed an additional 25% punitive duties on all goods originating from our shores for buying the partially discounted Russian oil from Wednesday. This takes the duties on Indian goods highest along with that of Brazilian shipments.

According to Manish Gupta, a deputy chief rating officer at Crisil, “if the tariffs hold, RMG exports to the US will see a sharp decline. In the first quarter of this fiscal, total exports rose 10% on-year to $4 billion, with exports to the US recording a 14% growth. The trend is expected to sustain through August 26, till the enhanced tariffs kick in.