Why are brokerages bullish on Reliance Industries stock?

NEW DELHI: Major brokerages are maintaining a positive outlook on Reliance Industries, with recent reports from Jefferies, JP Morgan, CLSA and UBS highlighting several key factors driving their bullish stance and setting optimistic price targets. The positive sentiment is largely attributed to the strong performance of its consumer-facing businesses, improving margins, and a focus on new growth areas.

All three brokerages noted the positive trajectory of Reliance's digital and retail ventures. The annual report for Reliance Jio Infocomm revealed a significant increase in free cash flow, fueled by a 15% year-on-year rise in EBITDA and a moderation in capital expenditure. CLSA pointed out that the company's enterprise business is gaining positive momentum, with external revenue for Jio Platforms tripling year-on-year to Rs 23.8 billion. The brokerage also highlighted the company’s focus on accelerating home broadband connections through AirFiber.

Jefferies noted that Jio's positive free cash flow, along with a more than fivefold jump in third-party revenues for Jio Platforms, were key positives from the annual report. The firm also expects a modest decline in consolidated capex in FY26 as new petchem and energy transition investments pick up.