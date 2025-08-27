Ease of doing business or ease of offending? The Jan Vishwas Dilemma

The introduction of the Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 in Parliament on 18 August 2025 is being hailed as a milestone in India’s attempt to shift towards trust-based governance.

The bill is meant to foster greater trust in citizens and businesses, reduce the burden of criminalisation for minor infractions, and create an environment that encourages entrepreneurship and investment.

It has now been referred to a Select Committee of the Lok Sabha for deeper scrutiny. This bill promises to decriminalise 288 provisions across 16 central laws in an effort to make India a more attractive manufacturing and investment destination.

If successful, it could bolster the “Make in India” initiative and accelerate the journey towards transforming the country into a global manufacturing hub.

The question, however, is not simply whether easing punitive provisions will improve the business environment, but whether the shift from criminal penalties to financial fines will strengthen efficiency or inadvertently open the doors to corruption and lax compliance. Supporters argue that the bill embodies a more modern and humane philosophy of regulation - “warn, correct and then penalize.”

Instead of treating every minor error as a crime, the law seeks to assume good faith and treat mistakes as lapses to be corrected, reserving harsher consequences for repeat or wilful violations. This is not only a pragmatic approach to governance but also a reflection of a maturing democracy that chooses reform over fear. By decriminalising minor offences, courts will be freed to focus on serious crimes, while businesses will be spared the constant dread of criminal prosecution for technical lapses.