MUMBAI: The pass-through effects of the ongoing trade duty hikes and a weaker dollar will lead to higher inflation in the US which in turn will impact the world’s largest economy, shaving 40-50 bps off its already weak, which has already more than halved to 1.2 per cent in the first half of 2025 from 2.5 per cent a year ago, growth this fiscal, says a report.

The higher reciprocal tariffs that American President Donald Trump considers as the main tool to become part of history have seen export duties hitting a high of 50 per cent on India from almost nil in August 6. The worst hit nations are India and Brazil, with an average 50 per cent tariffs, half of which on Indian goods come into force from today as a punitive duty for buying Russian crude oil.

"The US has already begun to show signs of renewed inflationary pressure, driven by the pass-through effects of the recent tariffs and a weaker dollar—particularly in import-sensitive sectors such as electronics, autos, and consumer durables. US inflation is expected to stay above the 2% target through 2026, driven by supply-side effects of tariffs and exchange rate movements due to higher input costs," Soumya Kanti Ghosh, the croup chief economic adviser to SBI, said in a note Tuesday.