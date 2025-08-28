11 years of PMJDY: Number of accounts rises to 56 crore with total deposits of Rs 2.68 lakh crore

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the government’s flagship financial inclusion programme, has completed 11 years, with over 56 crore bank accounts having been opened under the scheme with a cumulative deposit balance of Rs 2.68 lakh crore, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance. Within a decade, the total number of accounts under PMJDY has gone up more than three times, from approximately 14.72 crore in August 2015 to 56.16 crore as of August 13, 2025.

Launched in August 2014, PMJDY aimed at providing banking facilities to every citizen of India with special focus on low-income households and unbanked individuals. As of August 2025, women account for 56% of the total accounts, while 67% have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas. Around 38 crore RuPay debit cards have also been issued.

“Financial inclusion is a key driver of economic growth and development,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a statement, adding that the scheme has emerged as a key channel for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). During FY25, government subsidies and benefits worth Rs 6.9 lakh crore were transferred to beneficiaries through DBT using the Jan-Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) framework.