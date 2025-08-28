Bollywood's blockbuster real estate moves

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's biggest stars are not just making headlines on the silver screen — they are also making strategic moves in Mumbai's lucrative real estate market. In the current financial year, a number of high-profile actors and filmmakers have been involved in significant property transactions, with many capitalizing on the city's robust market. From multi-crore sales to luxury rentals, these deals highlight a savvy approach to asset management.
Among the notable transactions, veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family made the biggest splash, selling a land parcel for a staggering Rs. 855 crore in May. Actor Sonu Sood also profited from the market, selling his apartment in Mahalaxmi for Rs. 8.10 crore in August, nearly doubling his initial investment.
On the purchasing side, actor Jaideep Ahlawat was particularly active, acquiring two separate apartments in Andheri West for Rs. 10 crore each within a two-month span in May and June. Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also made a joint purchase, buying an apartment in Bandra for Rs. 5 crore in August.
Other significant deals include Salman Khan selling his Bandra West apartment for Rs. 5.35 crore in July, and Akshay Kumar selling two properties in Borivali for a combined Rs. 7.10 crore in June. In the rental market, Ajay Devgn and Sohail Khan leased out their commercial properties in Andheri and Bandra, respectively, securing multi-crore rental incomes over the next five years.