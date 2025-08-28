Bollywood's blockbuster real estate moves

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's biggest stars are not just making headlines on the silver screen — they are also making strategic moves in Mumbai's lucrative real estate market. In the current financial year, a number of high-profile actors and filmmakers have been involved in significant property transactions, with many capitalizing on the city's robust market. From multi-crore sales to luxury rentals, these deals highlight a savvy approach to asset management.

Among the notable transactions, veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family made the biggest splash, selling a land parcel for a staggering Rs. 855 crore in May. Actor Sonu Sood also profited from the market, selling his apartment in Mahalaxmi for Rs. 8.10 crore in August, nearly doubling his initial investment.