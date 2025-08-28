Govt extends cotton import duty exemption till Dec 31

The Central Government on Monday extended the exemption of import duty on cotton (HS 5201) till December 31, 2025, a move aimed at ensuring raw material availability for the textile sector and cushioning exporters from global trade headwinds.

The decision to extend the exemption comes amid the 50% US tariffs coming into effect on Wednesday. Indian apparel exports would be the worst hit with effective duty of 64%.

The government had earlier waived the 11% import duty on raw cotton between August 19 and September 30, 2025. The latest decision pushes the duty-free window by three more months.