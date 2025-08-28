Groww gets Sebi nod for IPO, eyes $7-8 billion valuation

MUMBAI: The largest discount broker Groww with over 25 million customers has received regulatory approval for taking the company public, through which it may lap up at least $1 billion.

The Bengaluru-based Groww, which is a stock-broking and wealth management platform, expects a valuation of $7–8 billion, marking a major milestone in the startup and financial services ecosystem. Based on this, a 10–15% equity dilution could imply an IPO size in the range of $700–920 million.

Groww had confidentially filed the IPO papers with Sebi on May 26 and the company is also simultaneously in talks to raise fresh capital from investors as part of a pre-IPO round.