Hopeful GST on small cars is reduced to 18%: MSIL chairman RC Bhargava

NEW DELHI: The country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), said it is hopeful that the Prime Minister's proposal will reduce the GST on small cars to 18%. MSIL chairman RC Bhargava said it is a matter of happiness that the Government has recognised that there are a large number of consumers at the lower end of the market, and they need some help in these difficult times.

“We have talked in the past about the concern about the growth rate of the car industry. I won't dwell on this any further because I need to or we all need to see what the consequences of the new GST would be and how it will help to revive the car market. My hope and my expectation are that subject to approvals by the GST Council, we will see a revival of the small car market” said Bhargava during MSIL’s 44th annual general meeting.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet for a two-day session starting September 3. Headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the council is expected to implement the new tax slab in the next couple of weeks.

At present, vehicles are taxed under multiple slabs combining GST and cess. Small cars are taxed at 28%, whereas large cars (above 4 meters in length and 1200cc in engine size) are taxed (including cess) in the range of 43-50%.