Jio Financial Services eyes life and general insurance entry in alliance with Allianz

MUMBAI: Jio Financial Services is keen to enter the general and life insurance businesses by extending its partnership with German insurance major Allianz and offering the whole suite of insurance products.

The move comes as Parliament is about to pass the composite insurance bill. This will allow an insurance company with a composite licence to offer all sorts of insurance -- life, general and health covers -- as is widely available across the world.

“Our entry into insurance underwriting will further cement our position as a full-stack provider of new-age financial services to the people. This comes at a time when growing financial awareness is leading to unprecedented demand for insurance solutions, as more and more of our people seek to secure their families’ future and protect their hard-earned assets,” Jio Financial Services chairman KV Kamath told shareholders at the annual general meeting here Thursday.

The company had already entered into an alliance with the German insurance giant for re-insurance and has also inked agreements to launch life and general insurance businesses, Kamath, who is credited for building ICICI Bank into a major financial powerhouse, told the shareholders.