Removal of customs duty on cotton unlikely to hit domestic farmers: Textile ministry

Amid criticism over the removal of the 11% customs duty on cotton, which according to some opposition leaders would hit Indian farmers, the textile ministry has said that farmers’ interests would be safeguarded.

The ministry in a statement said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism operated by the Cotton Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI) ensures that farmers receive at least 50% above their cost of production.

The ministry reiterated that an 11% duty cut on cotton imports till 31 December is expected to stabilise the input costs across the textile value chain, including yarn, fabric, garments, and made-ups, providing relief to manufacturers and consumers alike. The Indian textile industry is at risk of losing a massive part of their US exports due to a 50% increase in tariff.