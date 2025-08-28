With Orbiter, TVS aims to consolidate its leadership in electric two-wheeler market

TVS Motor Company is seeking to consolidate its leadership position in the fast-growing electric two-wheeler market with the launch of its second battery-powered e-scooter Orbiter. The new product, which comes at a price range of Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom), will initially be launched in Bengaluru and then retailed across major markets.
“We are expecting to strengthen our position in the EV category, which is growing at a rate of 20% year-on-year,” said Gaurav Gupta, president, India two-wheeler business, TVS Motor Company. The Chennai-based automaker is currently the number one electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India and has been clocking sales of 20,000 plus units on a monthly basis.
Data from Vahan shows that out of the total 102,973 electric two-wheeler sales in July, TVS Motor sold 22,256 units. Bajaj Auto came in second spot with 19,669 units. TVS also competes with the likes of Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy and Ola Electric.
While TVS remains extremely bullish on electric two-wheeler sales, it expressed concern about the limited availability of rare earth magnets. Gupta said that every player has been impacted by the restrictions on imports of rare earth magnets from China and it is almost a day-to-day management approach from a supply constraint situation that they all are facing.
TVS Orbiter combines several segment-first features such as a 158 km IDC range, cruise control, 34-litre boot space, hill hold assist, and advanced connected features. The automaker is confident that Orbiter will attract a new set of urban buyers. The vehicle will also be exported from India.
“With TVS Orbiter, we are expanding our EV ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of electric mobility in India. We remain committed to strengthening our global presence, and offering solutions that contribute to a cleaner, sustainable, and smarter future,” added Gupta.