With Orbiter, TVS aims to consolidate its leadership in electric two-wheeler market

TVS Motor Company is seeking to consolidate its leadership position in the fast-growing electric two-wheeler market with the launch of its second battery-powered e-scooter Orbiter. The new product, which comes at a price range of Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom), will initially be launched in Bengaluru and then retailed across major markets.

“We are expecting to strengthen our position in the EV category, which is growing at a rate of 20% year-on-year,” said Gaurav Gupta, president, India two-wheeler business, TVS Motor Company. The Chennai-based automaker is currently the number one electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India and has been clocking sales of 20,000 plus units on a monthly basis.

Data from Vahan shows that out of the total 102,973 electric two-wheeler sales in July, TVS Motor sold 22,256 units. Bajaj Auto came in second spot with 19,669 units. TVS also competes with the likes of Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy and Ola Electric.