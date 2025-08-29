Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel appointed as India’s Executive Director at IMF

NEW DELHI: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared the economist and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Dr Urjit Patel's appointment as India’s new Executive Director (ED) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Patel will hold the position for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, according to an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Thursday.

The appointment comes after the premature removal of Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the former Chief Economic Adviser in May this year. Subramanian had been serving as India’s ED at the IMF since 2022.

The executive board of the IMF is composed of 25 directors (executive directors or EDs) elected by the member countries or groups of countries.

India is part of a four-country constituency, along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, as its members.