Jio unveils next-gen AI cloud, JioPC, and smart glasses ‘JioFrames’

In addition to intelligent search and storage, the cloud platform introduces AI Create Hub—a powerful feature that allows users of all skill levels to convert photos into dynamic reels, collages, or even professional-grade promotional videos. Whether for personal use or small business marketing, creativity is now just a few taps—or words—away.

Marking a major shift in cloud computing, Jio also launched JioPC, a virtual computer that turns any TV or screen into a fully functional, AI-ready computer. By simply connecting a keyboard to a Jio Set-Top Box, users gain access to a high-performance desktop experience—without the need for traditional hardware.

JioPC operates entirely in the cloud, offering scalable, secure, and always-updated computing power. It runs on a pay-as-you-use model, making it ideal for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Users can perform tasks ranging from document editing to complex data analysis and access a rich library of software and AI tools through partnerships with global technology providers.

Rounding out the product lineup, Jio unveiled a first look at JioFrames—AI-powered smart glasses designed specifically for Indian lifestyles. Equipped with a multilingual AI voice assistant, JioFrames enable users to interact with technology hands-free. Users can capture HD photos, record videos, go live, and have content instantly backed up to Jio AI Cloud.

Beyond content capture, JioFrames offer real-time features such as book summaries, guided cooking, travel assistance, and more. Built-in open-ear speakers allow for seamless calls, meetings, music, and podcasts—without cutting users off from their surroundings.