Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lead vehicle sales in Q1 of FY26

Two of India’s biggest states -- Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- led automobile sales in the first quarter of FY 2025-26 as total dispatches surpassed the 60 lakh units mark during the three-month period.
According to data issued by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Maharashtra led the passenger vehicle (PV) market with sales of 118,952 units, while Uttar Pradesh led the two-wheeler market by selling 8,18,195 units.
In the PV market, Maharashtra accounted for 11.8% of total sales at nearly 1.19 lakh units and was closely followed by Uttar Pradesh where sales stood at 1,14,343 units or 11.3% of total sales.
The other big markets for PVs were Gujarat (7.6%), Karnataka (7.2%) and Haryana (6.8%). The union territory of Delhi reported sales of 50,833 in Q1FY26, resulting in 5% of total PV sales.
Two-wheeler sales stood at 46.75 lakh units in the April-June quarter and Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state by population, dominated this market by selling 818,195 units or 17.5% of the total sales. Maharashtra came in second with 481,541 units (10.3% of total sales) and Tamil Nadu third with 342,064 units (7.3% of total sales).
The other big two-wheeler markets were Bihar (6.9%), Madhya Pradesh (6.4%), Gujarat (6.1%), Karnataka (6%), West Bengal (4.9%) and Rajasthan (4.7%).
In the commercial vehicles (CV) segment, Maharashtra saw the highest number of CVs sold at 134,044 in FY25 with a 14% share, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 89,126 units (9.3%) and Gujarat at 82,433 units (8.6%). Tamil Nadu, which saw 70,567 units of CVs sold, was in fourth (7.4% share), followed by Karnataka with 69,903 units (7.3%).
In the three-wheeler segment, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest number of sales at 93,865 units (12.7%), followed by Gujarat at 83,947 units (11.3%) and Maharashtra at 83,718 units (11.3%), as per the data. Karnataka came fourth with 70,417 units (9.5%) and Bihar fifth with 47,786 units (6.4%).