Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lead vehicle sales in Q1 of FY26

Two of India’s biggest states -- Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- led automobile sales in the first quarter of FY 2025-26 as total dispatches surpassed the 60 lakh units mark during the three-month period.

According to data issued by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Maharashtra led the passenger vehicle (PV) market with sales of 118,952 units, while Uttar Pradesh led the two-wheeler market by selling 8,18,195 units.

In the PV market, Maharashtra accounted for 11.8% of total sales at nearly 1.19 lakh units and was closely followed by Uttar Pradesh where sales stood at 1,14,343 units or 11.3% of total sales.

The other big markets for PVs were Gujarat (7.6%), Karnataka (7.2%) and Haryana (6.8%). The union territory of Delhi reported sales of 50,833 in Q1FY26, resulting in 5% of total PV sales.