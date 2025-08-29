Reliance Industries to more than double its operating profit by 2027: Mukesh Ambani

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries will more than double its Ebitda or operating profit by 2027, chairman Mukesh Ambani said, outlining the group’s value creation roadmap that focuses on building new growth engines while strengthening existing businesses to ensure sustained, long-term value creation.

Addressing shareholders at the company’s 48th annual general meeting here Friday, he said 2027 will mark the ‘golden decade’ of the company when it turns 50. Ambani said that Reliance has already transformed from a Fortune 1000 company into a Fortune 40 global powerhouse within a generation, creating over $200 billion in value entirely in India. He attributed this achievement to the group’s four guiding principles --aligning its growth with the national interest, building businesses of the future, scaling them up to world-class standards, and investing heavily in talent and cutting-edge technologies.

“The best of Reliance is yet to come. In 2022, I made a promise that we will double Reliance by the end of our golden decade. At that time, our Ebitda was about Rs 1.25 trillion ($14.6 billion). I reiterate that Reliance will more than double its Ebitda by the end of its golden decade in 2027,” said Ambani.

Looking ahead, he projected stable returns from the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and strong growth in the materials segment, driven by high-value green fuels and chemicals.

The new energy business, which aims to make the country self-sufficient in energy by 2047, is expected to become as large as O2C within the next five to seven years, he said.

“In scale, ambition, and impact, it will surpass everything Reliance has done so far,” Ambani said.