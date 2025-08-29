Reliance partners with Meta and Google for AI and cloud 

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday announced the formation of a joint venture with Meta to build and scale enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for businesses in India and select international markets.
As part of the agreement, RIL and Meta have committed a joint initial investment of approximately ₹855 crore (~US$100 million), with Reliance holding a 70% stake and Meta holding 30%.
Powered by Meta’s advanced open-source Llama models, the joint venture will provide a secure, full-stack Enterprise AI Platform-as-a-Service, enabling organisations to customise, deploy, and manage generative AI models for various business functions, including sales and marketing, IT development and operations, customer service, finance, and more.
This partnership combines Meta’s powerful open-source AI models with RIL’s strong digital infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade AI at affordable price points—particularly targeting Indian enterprises and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
The joint venture will support flexible deployment options—across cloud, on-premises, or using its own infrastructure—allowing cost-efficient infrastructure management. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.
“Partnering with Meta brings our vision of providing AI to every Indian and enterprise to life — by combining Meta’s most widely adopted open‑source Llama models with our deep expertise across multiple industries. We will democratize enterprise‑grade AI for every Indian organization — from ambitious SMBs to blue‑chip corporates, enabling them to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and compete confidently on the global stage,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, at its annual general meeting (AGM).
Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said the company is excited to deepen its partnership with Reliance to bring the power of open-source AI to Indian developers and enterprises. “Through this joint venture, we’re putting Meta’s Llama models into real-world use, and I’m looking forward to Meta expanding its footprint in the enterprise space as we unlock new possibilities together,” said Zuckerberg, who addressed Reliance’s AGM virtually.
In a separate announcement, Reliance also revealed an expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud, aimed at accelerating India’s AI transformation.
As part of this initiative, Google Cloud and Reliance will collaborate to deliver the performance, security, and reliability needed to support one of the world’s fastest-growing retail ecosystems.
Reliance will design and build a state-of-the-art cloud region in Jamnagar, along with associated network infrastructure. The facility will comply with Google Cloud’s global technical specifications and service-level standards, making it capable of handling advanced AI workloads.
The Jamnagar cloud region will enable faster adoption of AI technologies across Reliance’s operations. It will also support the development and delivery of high-performance AI services for startups, developers, enterprises, and public sector organizations—powered by Jio’s extensive network and Reliance’s leadership in green energy.
“At Google, we’ve long been investing in India’s digital future, and our partnership with
Reliance and Jio has been an important part of how we do that. Our work together over the last decade has helped bring affordable internet access to millions. And now, we are building on this to help shape the next leap with AI. This is only the beginning, and we look forward to building India’s AI future together,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, who addressed Reliance Industries' AGM via video conference.