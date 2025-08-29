Reliance partners with Meta and Google for AI and cloud 

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday announced the formation of a joint venture with Meta to build and scale enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for businesses in India and select international markets.

As part of the agreement, RIL and Meta have committed a joint initial investment of approximately ₹855 crore (~US$100 million), with Reliance holding a 70% stake and Meta holding 30%.

Powered by Meta’s advanced open-source Llama models, the joint venture will provide a secure, full-stack Enterprise AI Platform-as-a-Service, enabling organisations to customise, deploy, and manage generative AI models for various business functions, including sales and marketing, IT development and operations, customer service, finance, and more.

This partnership combines Meta’s powerful open-source AI models with RIL’s strong digital infrastructure to deliver enterprise-grade AI at affordable price points—particularly targeting Indian enterprises and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The joint venture will support flexible deployment options—across cloud, on-premises, or using its own infrastructure—allowing cost-efficient infrastructure management. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Partnering with Meta brings our vision of providing AI to every Indian and enterprise to life — by combining Meta’s most widely adopted open‑source Llama models with our deep expertise across multiple industries. We will democratize enterprise‑grade AI for every Indian organization — from ambitious SMBs to blue‑chip corporates, enabling them to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and compete confidently on the global stage,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, at its annual general meeting (AGM).