RERA curbs speculative pricing in housing market : Knight Frank report

Alongside improved affordability, investor confidence in Indian real estate has climbed steadily in the post-RERA era. The report highlights that cumulative private equity inflows surged to $26 billion between 2017 and 2020, compared to just $17.5 billion during 2011–2016. This influx of institutional capital reflects greater trust in the sector’s regulatory environment, signalling the success of RERA in building a more credible investment landscape.

Beyond prices and investments, RERA’s scale of implementation underlines its importance as the backbone of India’s housing market. By mid-2025, nearly 1.5 lakh projects and 1 lakh agents had been registered under the Act, while 1.5 lakh consumer complaints were successfully resolved, the report added.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “RERA has been one of the most impactful reforms for India’s housing market in recent times, making the sector more transparent and instilling accountability. Transparency and delivery discipline have given consumers the confidence to return to the market, while institutional investors are once again viewing residential real estate as a credible long-term investment story. This renewed balance in India’s housing market will go a long way in achieving sustainable growth.”