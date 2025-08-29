Forex reserves drop by $4.4 billion as rupee under pressure after US tariff

MUMBAI: With the rupee under pressure on concerns about the 50% tariff imposed by the US on merchandise exports, the Reserve Bank of India continues to defend the currency by selling dollars, leading to the forex reserves dropping by $4.386 billion to $690.72 billion for the week to August 22.

Meanwhile, the rupee tumbled past the 88 mark on Friday, the lowest ever, and closed at 88.19 after hitting a low of 88.24 intra-day. The previous low for the unit was 87.95 on February 10.

The reserves had jumped by $1.488 billion to $695.106 billion in the previous reporting week. They had peaked at $704.88 billion in the week to September 27, 2024.

For the week ended August 22, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, declined by $3.652 billion to $582.251 billion, the RBI data released Friday showed.