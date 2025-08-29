Rupee plunges to historic low, closes at 88.20/$ on Friday

The rupee weakened to a new all-time low against the Chinese yuan on Friday. The rupee dropped to 12.3862 against the offshore yuan on Friday.

In the last four months, the Rupee has fallen by around 6% against the Chinese Yuan. The yuan-rupee exchange rate is crucial for India’s trade competitiveness, as both countries compete directly in U.S.-bound sectors such as textiles, engineering goods, and chemicals.

“A weaker rupee against the yuan makes Indian exports relatively cheaper than Chinese goods, helping to slightly curtail the impact of higher U.S. tariffs and also helps in narrowing India’s trade deficit with China,” stated Sodhani.

The tariffs are expected to dent India’s growth story. According to economists, the 50% tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods could trim between 60 and 80 basis points from India’s GDP growth rate if the tariffs remain in effect for an entire year.

Sodhani added, “All the low of Rupee of 87.95 levels has finally been broken after which several stop losses got triggered, and going ahead weakness may persist for some time. For USDINR, positionally, 87.20 may now act as a base with levels open to test 88.90. RBI continues to hold decent FX reserves and may look forward to curtail any kind of excessive volatility by their interim interventions but may not look to hold or eye any particular level.”

So far in 2025, the rupee has declined around 3% against the US dollar, making it the lowest-performing currency in Asia this year.