Why economists are urging caution despite ‘super’ Q1 GDP growth numbers

India's economy grew a stronger-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY26, but economists caution that the growth print looks brighter than the underlying reality — thanks largely to a sharp drop in the GDP deflator from 3.4 per cent in the previous quarter to 1 per cent in the Q1 of FY26, the lowest in 6 years.

The GDP deflator, which adjusts nominal GDP for inflation, fell sharply as both the wholesale price index (WPI) and the consumer price index (CPI) inflation moderated in April-June. This pushed real GDP growth higher, even as nominal GDP growth slowed to 8.8 per cent from 10.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

"The slowdown in inflation has provided double support to real GDP, first by slowing the deflator growth and second by supporting producer margins via lower input costs," said Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist at IDFC First Bank. She added that subdued direct tax collections, weak corporate sales growth, and soft credit expansion suggest nominal GDP may be a more accurate gauge of underlying economic momentum.