Big Brother move? Centre orders smartphone makers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued new directions effective from November 28, mandating all mobile handset manufacturers and importers to pre-install the state-owned cybersecurity app Sanchar Saathi on devices intended for use in India. The implementation must be completed within 90 days and a compliance report has to be filed within 120 days.
This move, according to the ministry, is aimed at protecting citizens from purchasing non-genuine handsets, facilitating easy reporting of suspected telecom misuse and enhancing the effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative.
Smartphone maker Apple, which has previously criticised the development of a government anti-spam mobile app, along with other companies such as Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi will be impacted by the new order.
Under the new rules, the Sanchar Saathi app must be prominently visible and accessible to users during their first device setup, with no restrictions on its functionalities. For phones already manufactured and available in India’s sales channels, manufacturers and importers are required to push the app through software updates.
The Sanchar Saathi initiative, developed by DoT, combats cyber fraud and telecom security threats by allowing users to verify handset genuineness using the IMEI number. The Centre claims that the app also helps report suspected fraud, lost or stolen devices, track mobile connections in one’s name, and provides trusted contacts for financial institutions. Government figures show the Sanchar Saathi app, launched in January, has helped recover more than 700,000 lost phones, including 50,000 in October alone.
“The TCS Rules empowers the Central Government to issue directions to manufacturers of telecommunication equipment bearing International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number to provide assistance as required in relation to tampered telecommunication equipment or IMEI number. The Rules also mandates that such manufacturers or importers shall ensure compliance with the directions as may be issued by the Central Government for the purpose of giving effect to the rules,” said DoT in a statement on Monday.
As per the government, this directive responds to challenges arising from duplicate or spoofed IMEI numbers, which threaten telecom security by allowing the same IMEI to work on different devices simultaneously. Such tampering complicates enforcement and fuels the resale of stolen or blacklisted phones in India’s large second-hand device market, risking customers’ finances.
“India has a big second-hand mobile device market. Cases have also been observed where stolen or blacklisted devices are being resold. It makes the purchaser abettor in crime and causes financial loss to them. The blocked/blacklisted IMEIs can be checked using Sanchar Saathi App,” said the statement.
Dictatorial, says digital rights activist
Privacy advocates have criticised the latest move with some calling it dictatorial in nature.
“This is a first. India has never before required an unremovable state app on every device. Russia does btw, with its MAX Messenger (started September 2025),” said Nikhil Pahwa, digital rights activist and founder of MediaNama.
“Sanchar Saathi is a lost phone tracker, but if it gets embedded with no possibility of removal, it becomes a government tracker on your device…The way things work with India’s Department of Telecom, there was no public consultation, the order wasn’t disclosed. Just forced. This is dictatorial in nature. If they get away with this, more will follow,” said Pahwa on X.
The DoT has also recently directed over-the-top (OTT) communication apps, including WhatsApp and Telegram, to ensure SIM binding within 90 days. This means the OTT app will remain linked to the mobile number on a particular device and will bar users from accessing the services without the SIM card used to register for the application.