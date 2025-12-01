Big Brother move? Centre orders smartphone makers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued new directions effective from November 28, mandating all mobile handset manufacturers and importers to pre-install the state-owned cybersecurity app Sanchar Saathi on devices intended for use in India. The implementation must be completed within 90 days and a compliance report has to be filed within 120 days.

This move, according to the ministry, is aimed at protecting citizens from purchasing non-genuine handsets, facilitating easy reporting of suspected telecom misuse and enhancing the effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative.

Smartphone maker Apple, which has previously criticised the development of a government anti-spam mobile app, along with other companies such as Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi will be impacted by the new order.

Under the new rules, the Sanchar Saathi app must be prominently visible and accessible to users during their first device setup, with no restrictions on its functionalities. For phones already manufactured and available in India’s sales channels, manufacturers and importers are required to push the app through software updates.

The Sanchar Saathi initiative, developed by DoT, combats cyber fraud and telecom security threats by allowing users to verify handset genuineness using the IMEI number. The Centre claims that the app also helps report suspected fraud, lost or stolen devices, track mobile connections in one’s name, and provides trusted contacts for financial institutions. Government figures show the Sanchar Saathi app, launched in January, has helped recover more than 700,000 lost phones, including 50,000 in October alone.