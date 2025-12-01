Centre orders mandatory preloading of Sanchar Saathi app on all new smartphones

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has directed smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the state-run cyber-security app Sanchar Saathi on all new devices, Reuters reported, adding that the move is expected to draw resistance from Apple and digital privacy advocates.

The order reportedly issued on November 28, mandates phone makers to ensure the app is preloaded on new models within 90 days. The users will not be allowed to disable it.

"The central government hereby directs every manufacturer and importer of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India from 90 days of issue of these instructions, ensure that the Sanchar Saathi mobile application, as specified by DoT, is pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India," the order said, according to PTI.

"All manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India shall submit compliance reports to the DoT within 120 days from issue of these directions," the direction said.

Further, for devices already in the distribution pipeline, companies must deliver the app through software updates.

Legal experts have raised concerns over the Centre's move. The Reuters report quoted a Technology lawyer Mishi Choudhary as saying that the mandadte undermines meaningful user consent. Privacy groups have also criticised similar rules elsewhere, including a Russian requirement introduced in August mandating a state-backed messeger app, MAX on all phones.