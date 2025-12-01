Centre orders mandatory preloading of Sanchar Saathi app on all new smartphones

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has directed smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the state-run cyber-security app Sanchar Saathi on all new devices, Reuters reported, adding that the move is expected to draw resistance from Apple and digital privacy advocates.
The order reportedly issued on November 28, mandates phone makers to ensure the app is preloaded on new models within 90 days. The users will not be allowed to disable it.
"The central government hereby directs every manufacturer and importer of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India from 90 days of issue of these instructions, ensure that the Sanchar Saathi mobile application, as specified by DoT, is pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India," the order said, according to PTI.
"All manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India shall submit compliance reports to the DoT within 120 days from issue of these directions," the direction said.
Further, for devices already in the distribution pipeline, companies must deliver the app through software updates.
Legal experts have raised concerns over the Centre's move. The Reuters report quoted a Technology lawyer Mishi Choudhary as saying that the mandadte undermines meaningful user consent. Privacy groups have also criticised similar rules elsewhere, including a Russian requirement introduced in August mandating a state-backed messeger app, MAX on all phones.
India, one of the world’s largest mobile markets with over 1.2 billion subscribers, has promoted Sanchar Saathi mobile app since its launch in January. Government data shows the app has helped recover more than 700,000 lost or stolen phones, including around 50,000 in October alone.
The app has been downloaded over 5 million times and it has led to blocking more than 3.7 million stolen or lost mobile phones. The app, according to government data, has also led to the termination of over 30 million fraudulent connections.
The app is mainly designed to help users block and track lost or stolen smartphones across all telecom networks, using a central registry. It also lets them identify, and disconnect, fraudulent mobile connections.
The government says it helps prevent cyber threats and assists tracking and blocking of lost or stolen phones, helping police to trace devices, while keeping counterfeits out of the black market.