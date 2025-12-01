Centre to sell 6% stake in Bank of Maharashtra via offer for sale this week, to net Rs 2,600 crore

MUMBAI: The Centre is offloading up to 6% stake in the state-run Bank of Maharashtra through an offer for sale (OFS) to meet the 25% minimum public shareholding norms.

The sale includes a base offer of 5% with an option to sell an additional 1%. Bidding will open for non-retail investors on December 2, while retail investors can participate on December 3.

The floor price for the sale is set at 54 rupees per share, compared with the last close price of 57.65 rupees.

At current market prices, the stake sale is expected to fetch around Rs 2,600 crore.

In an an X post, the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) secretary Arunish Chawla said, “Offer for sale in Bank of Maharashtra opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Wednesday. Government offers to disinvest 5% equity in the bank with an additional 1% as a green shoe option.”