Despite trade woes, current account deficit narrows on-year to 1.3% of GDP in Q2

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has said the current account deficit (CAD), which is the gap between forex earned through exports and spending on imports, narrowed to $12.3 billion or 1.3% of GDP in the second quarter of FY26. This is much lower than the $20.8 billion or 2.2% in the same period a year ago but massively up from the first quarter when it was just $2.4 billion or 0.2%. In the fourth quarter of FY25, the CAD was at a surprise surplus of $13.5 billion or 1.3% of GDP.

The central bank said Monday in its data on developments in balance of payments during Q2 that the merchandise trade deficit stood at $87.4 billion in Q2, lower than $88.5 billion in Q2 ofFY25 while net services receipts increased to $50.9 billion from $44.5 billion a year ago.

The central bank also said it has revised upwards the CAD for Q2FY25 to $20.8 billion (or 2.2% of GDP) from $16.8 billion (1.8%) due to downward revision of exports in the Customs data. In Q1FY26, the CAD stood at $2.7 billion (or 0.3% of GDP).

The RBI further said services exports have also risen on an on-year basis in major categories such as computer services and other business services.

Net outgo on the primary income account, mainly reflecting payments of investment income, increased to $12.2 billion from $9.2 billion a year ago, while personal transfer receipts under secondary income account, mainly representing remittances by expats, rose to $38.2 billion from $34.4 billion on-year.

In the financial account, foreign direct investment recorded a net inflow of $2.9 billion as against a net outflow of $2.8 billion in the corresponding period of last fiscal, while foreign portfolio investment recorded a net outflow of $5.7 billion as against a net inflow of $19.9 billion.