GST collection sees deceleration; Nov gross revenue grows 0.7% to Rs 1.70 lakh crore

NEW DELHI: The total gross GST revenue collected in November 2025 rose by a marginal 0.7% to Rs 1,70,276 crores compared to the Rs 1,69,016 crores collected in November 2024. After accounting for all refunds, the total net GST revenue for the month stood at Rs 1,52,079 crore, reflecting a growth of 1.3 percent over the Rs 1,50,062 crore collected in the previous year.

A closer look at the components reveals that the Gross Domestic Revenue was Rs 1,24,300 crore, which was a 2.3 percent decline from the domestic collection of Rs 1,27,281 crore in November 2024. This domestic collection consisted of Rs 34,843 crore in CGST, Rs 42,522 crore in SGST, and Rs 46,934 crore in IGST. In contrast, the revenue from imports showed robust growth, with the gross import revenue (IGST) reaching Rs 45,976 crore, an impressive 10.2 percent increase over the Rs 41,736 crore collected in November 2024.