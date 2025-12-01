GST collection sees deceleration; Nov gross revenue grows 0.7% to Rs 1.70 lakh crore

NEW DELHI: The total gross GST revenue collected in November 2025 rose by a marginal 0.7% to Rs 1,70,276 crores compared to the Rs 1,69,016 crores collected in November 2024. After accounting for all refunds, the total net GST revenue for the month stood at Rs 1,52,079 crore, reflecting a growth of 1.3 percent over the Rs 1,50,062 crore collected in the previous year.
A closer look at the components reveals that the Gross Domestic Revenue was Rs 1,24,300 crore, which was a 2.3 percent decline from the domestic collection of Rs 1,27,281 crore in November 2024. This domestic collection consisted of Rs 34,843 crore in CGST, Rs 42,522 crore in SGST, and Rs 46,934 crore in IGST. In contrast, the revenue from imports showed robust growth, with the gross import revenue (IGST) reaching Rs 45,976 crore, an impressive 10.2 percent increase over the Rs 41,736 crore collected in November 2024.
Total refunds for the month decreased by 4.0, falling to Rs 18,196 crore from Rs 18,954 crore a year earlier. This contributed to the final net revenue figures: net domestic revenue was Rs 1,15,558 crore (a -1.5% growth), while net exports/imports revenue was Rs 36,521 crores (an 11.6% growth).
On a state-wise level, the aggregate pre-settlement SGST saw an overall decline of 1 percent. Several states experienced negative growth in this category: Mizoram reported the sharpest decline at -41 percent, followed by Sikkim at -35 percent, and Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand both at -15 percent. However, a few states showed positive momentum, with Arunachal Pradesh leading the growth at 33 percent, Nagaland at 24 percent, and the other territory recording 20 percent growth. The Post-Settlement SGST, which includes the IGST portion settled to the states, maintained stability at $0 percent overall growth, despite significant variations among individual states and territories.