GST cut keeps car, two-wheeler sales in fast lane post festive season

Top carmakers and two-wheeler makers posted double-digit dispatch growth in November, indicating that sales momentum has sustained after the festive season thanks to a GST rate cut of up to 10% from September 22. Early estimates put total passenger vehicle sales at 420,000-425,000 units in November 2025, up from 350,000 units in the same month last year.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) reported its highest-ever monthly sales in November 2025 at 229,021 units. In the domestic market, vehicle dispatches to dealers were at 170,971 units compared to 141,312 units in the year-ago month, an increase of 21%.

MSIL Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee, said retail growth was even better, at 31 per cent year-on-year, in November. He noted that retail sales of its small car portfolio -- S Presso, Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR -- witnessed an increase of 37% in November.

"We are receiving very good traction – currently, we do not have any stock in the factory for eight models. The pending bookings are hovering at around 1.5 lakh units," Banerjee said. He added that with demand expected to remain strong, the company is trying to augment production and expects the industry to log a growth of 5-6% in the current fiscal.

Hyundai (HMIL) achieved total monthly sales of 66,840 units in November, up 9.1% year-on-year. The company’s domestic sales grew by 4.35% to 50,340 units. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “Supported by GST 2.0 reforms, we continue to carry forward sales momentum with a year-on-year growth in our monthly domestic sales in November 2025.”