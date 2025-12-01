ICICI Pru AMC gets final Sebi nod for Rs 10,000 crore share sale

MUMBAI: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has said it has received the final approval from the capital markets regulator Sebi for its mega Rs 10,000 crore initial public offering through a secondary sale of securities by one of its promoter entities.

The city-based company, part-owned by ICICI Bank and the British financial services major Prudential Corporation Holdings, had filed its IPO papers with Sebi on July 8.

As on date, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company is 17,6,52,090 shares of Re 1. Post-completion of the proposed bonus issuance, the same will increase from 17,65,20,900 shares of face value of Re 1 each to 49,42,58,520 shares of face value of Re 1 each, the company said in a statement.

Subsequent to the proposed bonus issuance, the number of offered shares by Prudential Corporation shall be up to 4,94,25,852 shares of face value of Re 1 each, it added.

Upon listing, the second largest fund house will be the fourth fund house to go public after HDFC AMC, Nippon Life AMC and UTI AMC. The largest fund house SBI Funds is not listed yet but is likely to hit the public market in the early part of the next fiscal year, according to SBI chairman CS Setty.

The issue will only be an OFS by its co-promoter Prudential Holdings that owns 49% in the company (rest being held by ICICI Bank which is not participating in the OFS).