Mehli Mistry snaps last ties with Tatas, quits Small Animal Hospital founded by Ratan Tata

MUMBAI: Snapping his last ties with the Tatas following his ouster from the Tata Trusts and subsequent voluntary resignation from them, Mehli Mistry has stepped down as the chairman of the Mumbai-based trust that operates the Small Animal Hospital founded by the late Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata.

On October 28, the three trustees -- chairman Noel Tata and the two vice-chairmen Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan -- of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust voted Mistry out. Owning between them 52% of the trusts' 66.6% stake in Tata Sons, these are the two largest of the dozen-odd trusts that form Tata Trusts. Though Mistry had filed a caveat before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner in early November, he resigned voluntarily from the trusts a few days later.

Mistry’s resignation from the pet project of his mentor Ratan Tata comes less than 14 months after the latter's passing, a period marked by differences among the trustees of the Tata Trusts.

Two days after Ratan Tata’s death on October 11, 2024, Noel Tata, the half-brother of the group doyen, was appointed chairman of the trusts. Since then, Noel has been asserting control of the trusts by becoming a permanent trustee of the philanthropic entities, inducting his son, Neville Tata, and his friend and former head of Titan Bhaskar Bhat, on the board of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), and removing Mistry as a trustee of the trusts.

Differences between the trustees boiled over in the September 11, 2025 board meeting when Mistry, Darius Khambata, Pramit Jhaveri and Jehangir HC Jehangir voted against the continuation of the trusts vice-chairman and one of the three nominee directors on the Tata Sons board.

In his resignation emailed to the hospital management on Monday morning, Mistry, who did not answer a call and message from TNIE, has reportedly cited being a non-member of the main Tata Trusts as the main reason for his decision as he is no longer in a position to fund the hospital, a source told TNIE.

“I would also not like to request funding from a trust I am no longer associated with and therefore I tender my resignation with immediate effect,” he wrote.