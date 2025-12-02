Finally, harried exporters can cheer as rupee breaches 90 barrier before closing at new low of 89.95

MUMBAI: Whether Mint Road wants it or not, by choice or default, it is giving in to the demand of harried exporters--hit by the 50% US tariffs--for a cheaper rupee. Despite the strong intervention of the central bank by selling dollars from the fast depleting reserves, the rupee breached the psychologically sensitive 90-a-dollar level in Tuesday afternoon trade before closing at a new all-time low of 89.95.

With this, the rupee, which has been the worst performing Asian currency so far this year, has depreciated by over 5.35% against the dollar. What is ironical is that the rupee since November has been losing against all its major international pairs, despite all of them also losing against the dollar.

For instance, between November 21 and 28, the rupee’s exchange rate fell against the dollar (from 88.64 to 89.46) and also against the euro (102.32 to 103.63), the pound (116.08 to 118.27) and the Japanese yen (0.5642 to 0.5720). This is also supported by the weakening dollar index, which was 99.41 earlier in the day on Tuesday.

And that’s nothing but good news for exporters, whether hit by US tariffs or not, as each penny loss in the rupee is an incremental revenue for the exporters as their books are still rupee denominated.

There are many voices urging the Reserve Bank to let the rupee find its own feet and not to waste costly forex reserves to place it beyond its real strength or value. Such voices became shriller after the US slapped 50% tariffs on shipments from our shores since August as the government was not forthcoming with a compensatory offer to harried exporters.

At the interbank forex exchange market Tuesday, the rupee in fact opened 5 paise higher at 89.70, but soon lost its keel and fell to a 89.92 pre-noon and as the equity market was also bleeding from the start, the rupee lost its ground further in afternoon trade to plunge to 90 to a dollar, down 47 paise over its previous close or 0.55%.