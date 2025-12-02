Financials drag as markets cool off after record highs

Despite the overall moderation, there were pockets of strength in defensives and select large-cap names. Stocks such as Asian Paints, NTPC and Bharti Airtel gained through the morning, helping cushion the broader market from deeper declines. PSU banks also showed resilience, with several counters extending their upward momentum and some even approaching fresh 52-week highs. This rotation from financials into defensives and select public-sector plays suggested a momentary shift in market preferences as traders leaned toward relatively stable themes.

The broader backdrop continued to be shaped by strong domestic macro expectations and upbeat medium-term projections from major brokerages. While the immediate trend remains choppy, the structural outlook for India’s equity markets stays positive, supported by sustained economic growth forecasts and improving earnings visibility. Analysts expect the Nifty to maintain an upward bias over the coming quarters, although they stress that stretched valuations in parts of the market could lead to intermittent corrections or sideways phases.

For traders, the intraday setup pointed to a range-bound market with swift swings on either side, making disciplined entries essential. Investors with a longer horizon continued to take a selective approach, focusing on quality names in consumer, utilities, infrastructure and broader defensives, while staying cautious on segments that show signs of overvaluation. By mid-session, the mood across Dalal Street settled into a steady but watchful phase, reflecting both the strength of underlying fundamentals and the natural pause that follows a record-making rally.