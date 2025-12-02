Financials drag as markets cool off after record highs

CHENNAI: Indian equities traded with a mixed tone through the mid-morning session on Tuesday (December 2) as the market eased into a phase of consolidation after touching fresh record highs a day earlier. Both the Sensex and Nifty opened on a soft note and remained below their recent peaks, reflecting cautious sentiment and broad profit-taking across heavyweights. The Nifty hovered under the 26,200 mark and the Sensex stayed below 86,000 for most of the session, with investors appearing reluctant to extend aggressive long positions after Monday’s sharp rally.
The early weakness was led largely by banking and financial stocks, which continued to face selling pressure following strong gains in the previous weeks. Key private-sector lenders, including ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, stayed in the red and dragged the headline indices. Some technology counters also remained subdued as traders booked profits in large-cap IT names. The market’s tone was further influenced by a bearish candle formation on the Nifty’s daily chart, signalling that the index may be entering a short-term consolidation zone after breaching all-time highs. Support for the Nifty was visible around the 26,150–26,000 region, while resistance remained close to Monday’s peak near 26,300.
Despite the overall moderation, there were pockets of strength in defensives and select large-cap names. Stocks such as Asian Paints, NTPC and Bharti Airtel gained through the morning, helping cushion the broader market from deeper declines. PSU banks also showed resilience, with several counters extending their upward momentum and some even approaching fresh 52-week highs. This rotation from financials into defensives and select public-sector plays suggested a momentary shift in market preferences as traders leaned toward relatively stable themes.
The broader backdrop continued to be shaped by strong domestic macro expectations and upbeat medium-term projections from major brokerages. While the immediate trend remains choppy, the structural outlook for India’s equity markets stays positive, supported by sustained economic growth forecasts and improving earnings visibility. Analysts expect the Nifty to maintain an upward bias over the coming quarters, although they stress that stretched valuations in parts of the market could lead to intermittent corrections or sideways phases.
For traders, the intraday setup pointed to a range-bound market with swift swings on either side, making disciplined entries essential. Investors with a longer horizon continued to take a selective approach, focusing on quality names in consumer, utilities, infrastructure and broader defensives, while staying cautious on segments that show signs of overvaluation. By mid-session, the mood across Dalal Street settled into a steady but watchful phase, reflecting both the strength of underlying fundamentals and the natural pause that follows a record-making rally.