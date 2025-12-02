Sensex, Nifty slip as profit-taking and record-low rupee trigger broad market pullback

Sentiment was also dampened by the rupee’s sharp depreciation, as the currency slipped to record lows near the 90-per-dollar mark, prompting the central bank to intervene. The slide in the rupee raised concerns over imported inflation and margin pressures for select sectors, adding to the cautious tone among global and domestic investors alike.

Despite the broader decline, a few stocks in defensives and select consumption-linked sectors managed to gain, underscoring ongoing rotation into comparatively stable pockets of the market. Pharma and a handful of autos held firm, even as most other sectors surrendered to profit-taking.

Analysts noted in their reports that after hitting successive highs, the market lacked incremental triggers to sustain upward momentum, resulting in a natural consolidation phase. Investors are now awaiting cues from the upcoming monetary policy review, global risk sentiment, and signals on foreign fund flows. While the near term may remain volatile, the underlying medium-term outlook remains supported by domestic growth prospects and steady local institutional buying.

Overall, the session reflected a cooling-off period following a frenetic advance, with traders turning cautious until greater clarity emerges on global headwinds, currency stability, and central bank commentary.