91Springboard adds more than 1,00,000 sq. ft. of new flexible workspace

91Springboard currently plans to add additional 1.5 lakh sq. ft. of workspace by the end of FY 2025-26 to meet the rising demand in South market. Both hubs are scheduled to be operational by February 2026. The company recently announced its entry into the Chennai market and with a plan to expand rapidly. The flex space provider is opening another hub in the city in a few months.

Since the start of 2025, 91Springboard has launched 14 hubs across key business centres in cities including Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru. Collectively, these hubs span over half a million sq. ft., including the recent openings in Hiranandani Business Park, LightHall, Andheri East (Mumbai), DLF World Trade Park (Gurugram), Baner in Pune, Prius Platinum in Saket - Delhi, Magnum Global Park, and Building 6 DLF Cyber City in Gurugram amongst others.

Anshu Sarin, CEO of 91Springboard, said, “91Springboard is in a decisive phase of sustained growth. Whether entering new markets like Chennai or expanding our presence in Bengaluru, our guiding principle remains the same that is delivering frictionless, customer-centric workspace experiences that empower businesses to thrive. These new hubs reflect our commitment to building workspaces that not only look exceptional, but work exceptionally for every customer, every day.”

Helios Business Park in Bengaluru, which spans approximately 56,000 sq.ft., and Olympia Cyberspace, Chennai covering 50,000 sq.ft., these hubs set a high standard in flexible workspace solutions. Both centres set a gold standard in flexible workspace solutions, offering a seamless blend of customised private offices and managed suites, complemented by prime connectivity, the company said.

Helios Business Park, Asia’s first WELL-certified campus, also holds USGBC Platinum Certification, IGBC certification, and LEED Gold rating. The hub is situated along the ORR (Outer Ring Road) and just half kilometer from Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station.

It also provides shared amenities onsite including a large food court with the campus, café, crèche, gym, amongst others. It also provides nearby facilities within a 1.1 km radius such as a pharmacy, movie theatre, hospitals, restaurants and more, which further enhances its appeal as a prime business destination.

Located in the prime commercial district in Guindy, Chennai - Olympia Cyberspace is designed with sustainability and occupant wellness in mind, incorporating LEED and IGBC-aligned features such as energy-efficient systems and water conservation measures.