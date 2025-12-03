Embassy REIT announces Rs 852 crore acquisition of a marquee office asset in Bengaluru

Bengaluru continues to be India’s office capital, and Embassy GolfLinks is home to some of the world’s most influential technology and GCC occupiers. With a 100 percent leased, long-tenured asset anchored by a leading global investment firm, this acquisition further strengthens our presence in this premier micro-market.

"As India’s leading office REIT, we remain focused on disciplined expansion that delivers stronger cash flows and enhances value for our unitholders, while continuing to offer occupiers a truly world-class workplace experience,” Shetty said.

The property at Embassy GolfLinks Business Park delivers a net operating income of 7.9 percent which compares favorably to the REIT’s trading cap rate of 7.4 percent in Q2 FY2026. The property will be fully leased to a leading global investment firm with long-term tenancy visibility. The acquisition is subject to completion of customary and agreed conditions precedent and pre-closing actions. PwC advised Embassy REIT on financial and tax due diligence; Trilegal advised Embassy REIT on title diligence and S&R Associates acted as the legal advisor to Embassy REIT.