Embassy REIT announces Rs 852 crore acquisition of a marquee office asset in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based Embassy Office Parks REIT (Embassy REIT), India’s first listed REIT, announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 0.3 million square feet (msf) marquee office property located within Embassy GolfLinks Business Park for Rs 852 crore in Domlur area of the city. Located in the heart of Embassy GolfLinks, this high-quality Grade-A asset is fully leased to a leading global investment firm.
Amit Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said, “We are pleased to announce this third-party acquisition, which underscores Embassy REIT’s strategy of driving growth through high-quality, yield-accretive investments in India’s most dynamic office markets.
Bengaluru continues to be India’s office capital, and Embassy GolfLinks is home to some of the world’s most influential technology and GCC occupiers. With a 100 percent leased, long-tenured asset anchored by a leading global investment firm, this acquisition further strengthens our presence in this premier micro-market.
"As India’s leading office REIT, we remain focused on disciplined expansion that delivers stronger cash flows and enhances value for our unitholders, while continuing to offer occupiers a truly world-class workplace experience,” Shetty said.
The property at Embassy GolfLinks Business Park delivers a net operating income of 7.9 percent which compares favorably to the REIT’s trading cap rate of 7.4 percent in Q2 FY2026. The property will be fully leased to a leading global investment firm with long-term tenancy visibility. The acquisition is subject to completion of customary and agreed conditions precedent and pre-closing actions. PwC advised Embassy REIT on financial and tax due diligence; Trilegal advised Embassy REIT on title diligence and S&R Associates acted as the legal advisor to Embassy REIT.