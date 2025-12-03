Gold glitters again as prices surge across Indian cities on mid-week rally

CHENNAI: Gold prices moved higher across major Indian cities on Wednesday (December 3) extending the steady upward trend seen over the past several sessions. The advance was driven by a combination of firmer global bullion cues, a softer rupee and renewed safe-haven buying as investors positioned themselves ahead of key international economic data.

In most metros, 24-carat gold hovered close to Rs 13,060 per gram, while 22-carat prices were quoted around Rs 11,970 and 18-carat near Rs 9,800. Chennai remained at the upper end of the price range with 24-carat gold trading a little above Rs 13,150 per gram, reflecting its traditionally stronger local demand. Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata all saw similar levels, with 24-carat prices broadly clustered between Rs 13,050 and Rs 13,070 per gram.