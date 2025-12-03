Japan’s JFE Steel to acquire 50% stake in JSW’s Bhushan Power for Rs 15,750 crore

Billionaire Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Steel will sell a 50 percent stake in its subsidiary Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) to Japan’s JFE Steel Corporation for Rs 15,750 crore to form an equal joint venture (JV) at an equity value of Rs 31,500 crore.

As part of the JV, JSW Steel will transfer its wholly-owned BPSL business through a slump sale on a going-concern basis to JSW Sambalpur Steel for a cash consideration of Rs 24,483 crore.

JSW Sambalpur is 100 percent held by JSW Kalinga Steel. As of date, JSW Kalinga is a wholly owned subsidiary of Piombino Steel Limited, which in turn is owned 82.65 percent by JSW Steel and 17.35 percent by JSW Shipping & Logistics Private Limited, a promoter group entity.

JFE will invest/acquire 50 percent equity stake in JSW Kalinga at an aggregate consideration of Rs 15,750 crores in two equal tranches. The slump sale, expected to be completed in 6-9 months, and related steps will result in JSW Kalinga being held jointly (50:50) by JSW Steel and JFE.

JSW Steel had acquired BPSL in 2021 through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process and transformed it from a 2.75 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) distressed unit into a profitable company with an expanded capacity of 4.5 MTP, currently employing 25,000 people.