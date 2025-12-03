Rupee crashes through 90: A wake-up call for every D-Street investor

CHENNAI: The rupee’s slide past 90 per dollar for the first time has triggered a wave of concern across Dalal Street, marking a moment investors long feared but saw gradually building over recent weeks. The currency’s fall reflects sustained capital outflows, a widening trade gap, heavy dollar demand from import-dependent sectors and lingering uncertainty over India’s trade negotiations with the United States. Despite intermittent support from the Reserve Bank of India, the pressure proved too strong, pushing the rupee to a historic low and unsettling broader market sentiment.
For equity investors, the immediate fallout is visible in sectors heavily exposed to imports. Companies that rely on foreign raw materials, fuel, components or machinery are now facing sharply higher input costs. Margin pressures are likely to intensify for manufacturers, consumer-product makers, technology hardware firms and any business with dollar-linked expenses. A weaker currency also raises the spectre of imported inflation, which could ultimately erode consumer purchasing power and weigh on domestic demand. That, in turn, threatens earnings stability across several consumption-oriented industries.
The currency’s slide comes at a time of already-fragile foreign investor sentiment. A sustained depreciation makes Indian assets costlier to hold for global funds, increasing the probability of further outflows at a sensitive moment for the market. Any continued retreat by foreign institutions could deepen volatility, temper valuations and make it harder for the indices to hold their ground. For the Reserve Bank, the depreciation complicates the policy environment. If inflation begins to accelerate, a more restrictive monetary stance may be required, delaying any prospect of rate cuts and potentially tightening financial conditions for corporate borrowers.
The picture is not entirely bleak. Export-driven sectors, including IT services, pharmaceuticals, speciality chemicals and select engineering companies, may gain from an improved rupee realisation on overseas earnings. Firms with largely domestic supply chains and limited import exposure also stand to navigate the environment with less strain. Over the longer term, a weaker currency could help improve India’s export competitiveness and eventually attract new investment once the rupee stabilises.
For now, investors are closely watching signals from the RBI, trends in foreign flows and the trajectory of global interest rates. Corporate commentary in the coming quarters will reveal how managements are coping with cost pressures and whether pricing power can offset rising input burdens. The breach of the 90-per-dollar mark is more than symbolic; it is a reminder that macroeconomic headwinds can shift market dynamics quickly, demanding vigilance and a closer examination of currency risks across portfolios.