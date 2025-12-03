Rupee crashes through 90: A wake-up call for every D-Street investor

The currency’s slide comes at a time of already-fragile foreign investor sentiment. A sustained depreciation makes Indian assets costlier to hold for global funds, increasing the probability of further outflows at a sensitive moment for the market. Any continued retreat by foreign institutions could deepen volatility, temper valuations and make it harder for the indices to hold their ground. For the Reserve Bank, the depreciation complicates the policy environment. If inflation begins to accelerate, a more restrictive monetary stance may be required, delaying any prospect of rate cuts and potentially tightening financial conditions for corporate borrowers.

The picture is not entirely bleak. Export-driven sectors, including IT services, pharmaceuticals, speciality chemicals and select engineering companies, may gain from an improved rupee realisation on overseas earnings. Firms with largely domestic supply chains and limited import exposure also stand to navigate the environment with less strain. Over the longer term, a weaker currency could help improve India’s export competitiveness and eventually attract new investment once the rupee stabilises.

For now, investors are closely watching signals from the RBI, trends in foreign flows and the trajectory of global interest rates. Corporate commentary in the coming quarters will reveal how managements are coping with cost pressures and whether pricing power can offset rising input burdens. The breach of the 90-per-dollar mark is more than symbolic; it is a reminder that macroeconomic headwinds can shift market dynamics quickly, demanding vigilance and a closer examination of currency risks across portfolios.