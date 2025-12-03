Rupee fall impacts: Exporters alone don’t make the economy!

Also, even those who get more monies in their bank accounts will pay more for everything they will buy using that additional money—from petrol to vegetables, to meat and fish, as the transportation cost will go up if the oil prices goes and if retail prices of petrol and diesel are suppressed as they are now, we will be continuing to pay that through cesses and other levies.

And the remittances share in the $4-trillion GDP was just $135.46 billion in FY25, according to the Reserve Bank data, marking an all-time high. In FY24 this was much lower at $119 billion.

Which Sectors Will Bleed?

As against these two sectors of the economy, the rest everything will be hit, depending on the pass through, of course. Topping the list is crude oil imports, which the country depends as much as over 89 percent of the domestic demand. The FY25 bill $161 billion, thanks to benign oil prices and in the first half of FY26 the import bill stood at $60.7 billion, down a 14.7 percent from $71.2 billion a year ago, again thank to falling global prices.

Higher oil import will have its larger impact on the current account balances which is already in a precarious position now with the massively widening trade deficit and galloping gold imports. Every analyst sees CAD printing in at over 1.3 percent of GDP this fiscal.

Food Items

As imported cost of oil rises, despite a softening crude prices, this will push transportation cost up, which will affect everything that’s ferried across the nation. Already veg prices are on the boil with almost all everyday items seeing 40-45 percent spike in retail prices—1kg of drumstick is commanding an astronomical Rs 500 now!

Of course, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman may choose to do an en core of her famous onion talk this time too and the CEA can still say that he is not losing his sleep over the skyrocketing drumstick, too—of course people will not go to bed on empty stomachs because they cannot afford the sticky veggie.

Inflation

All these will add up to retail inflation—a fight that RBI can ill-afford to lose. Thanks to supportive fiscal (supply side measures primarily as government borrowing continues to head north unabated) and monetary policies the economy has won long-fought hard battle against price rise, which has seen retail inflation plunging to a multidecadal low of 0.25 percent in October.

But nobody expects the price index to remain where it has been in the past few months and it will surely tick up faster than slower now. If inflation spirals out again, which is more likely than not, all the brownie points of a blowout GDP growth and the continuing eulogy about being the fastest growing large economy will turn out to be out of place as RBI will have to reverse its easy money policy sooner than later and then it will be a fallback to the price rise hit economy again.

What Can Be Done?

Curb gold and silver imports: More than the actual loss of value of your penny, there is a sentimental value and thus a level of comfort value that a reasonably priced exchange rate that a citizen gets. So to begin with government can think about putting some restrictions on gold and silver imports, which other than containing CAD, will also help cut gold prices, which has already rallied more than 70 percent this year alone, which in turn will help everyone who has a fine comb for the shining metal.

Arrest FPI pullout: Another effective way is to arrest the massive foreign fund exits. Foreign investors have been jittery for the past 14 months and have pulled out over Rs 1.43 trillion from equities so far in 2025 on top of around Rs 2 trillion worth of stocks dumped during October-December 2024 sell-out and this has is one of the main reasons for the continuing pressure on the rupee. Though their biggest publicly stated reason for dumping domestic market was higher valuation, a correction in this has not deterred them from continuing to dump domestic stocks.