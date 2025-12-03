Rupee slide and profit-booking drag markets lower as Sensex, Nifty extend losses for fourth day

Investors continued to respond to currency stress and steady foreign outflows, both of which have clouded the near-term outlook. With the rupee touching fresh lows and global risk appetite still uneven, traders opted to pare positions ahead of key domestic triggers. The mood turned further defensive as pockets of volatility emerged across rate-sensitive shares in the run-up to the upcoming policy review.

Market breadth remained weak throughout the session, reflecting continued consolidation after the recent rally. Analysts noted that Nifty faces stiff resistance in the 26,100–26,300 zone, while immediate support is seen around 25,900–25,850. Until the index decisively moves above the upper band, upside momentum is expected to remain limited, and the market may continue oscillating within a narrow range.

For investors, the ongoing drift suggests a cooling phase rather than a deep correction, though caution is likely to dominate near-term sentiment. The next set of cues from the Reserve Bank of India, along with any improvement in foreign flows or currency stability, will play a decisive role in shaping direction over the coming sessions.