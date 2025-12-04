Over half of NSE 500 stocks trading 30% below peak levels

More than half of the companies in the NSE 500 index are currently trading at least 30% below their all-time peak levels, with many stocks continuing to hit fresh lows. This is occurring even as the benchmark indices -- the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- reached record highs in recent sessions. According to market experts, the rally in the market is primarily led by select blue-chips while the overall sentiment, especially in the small-cap segment, remains muted.

“There isn’t one single trigger behind this fall. A combination of sector-wise cyclical moves, profit-booking, the ongoing US–India tariff tensions, and a weakening rupee has contributed to the pressure, despite the Nifty benchmark itself hitting new highs,” said Kunal V. Parar, Vice-President of Technical Research and Algo, Choice Broking. He advised that at current levels, investors should shift their focus toward value buying, where there is better visibility and a sense of capital safety.

As per an analysis of NSE 500 stocks, there are a handful of stocks that have fallen more than half from their 52-week highs. Stocks like Ola Electric, TARIL, Isolation Energy, ZENTEC and PGEL have taken a big beating in the last one year.

Analysis of market activity indicates that small-cap stocks are facing the highest selling pressure among segments. While the benchmark Nifty50 and the Nifty Midcap 100 both reached new record highs earlier this week, the Nifty Smallcap 100 continues to lag significantly. In 2025, the small-cap index remains down by more than 6% and is still over 10% below its previous all-time high of 19,761.