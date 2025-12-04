RBI governor caught on horns of trilemma as decision on rate cut looms

MUMBAI: The monetary policy announcement scheduled for Friday will be the most difficult decision for RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra in his first year in the corner room on the 18th floor of the Mint Road headquarters. The MPC led by him is caught in a trilemma of blowout growth, massive rupee depreciation which is the worst since 2022, and a benign inflation that’s at a multidecadal low, which in the normal course would have been a clear signal for more easing.

The monetary authority is also caught in another tight spot as the difference between the overnight repo and the benchmark bond yields are a record high of 100-110 bps above the repo rate, which impacts liquidity.

While most economists still believe there is room for a 25 bps easing in the repo rate that has already been slashed by 100 bps between February and June to 5.5%, fund managers, forex traders and currency experts warn against any such adventure as that will put more pressure on the rupee which has already been bleeding since the beginning of this fiscal, losing over 5.5% year to date.

Meanwhile, the rupee plumbed more depths on Thursday, hitting 90.49, down from 90.15 Wednesday, and recovered to close at 89.92 to a dollar on the likely heavy intervention by Mint Road. This recovery came after six consecutive days of bleeding.

This makes the rupee the worst among all Asian currencies. It's also the third biggest laggard among all emerging markets after the Argentinian peso and the Turkish lira, which have depreciated 29.18% and 16.69% respectively against 5.5% by the rupee.

The plunge underscores a divergence in the domestic and external macroeconomic position of the nation. While GDP growth has been stronger-than-expected, punitive US tariffs and weak capital flows have piled pressure on the rupee.

"Every day that we do not have a trade deal, the forex demand from the trade deficit and outflows keep pushing the dollar higher, while forex supply is relatively thin and inconsistent," HSBC said in a note, which also added that "foreign investors are also losing patience. We had one month of net inflows in October, but without any more trade deal headlines since then, net flows have become flat."

"The longer it takes for a trade deal to come, the longer the pressure on the rupee is likely to persist," said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank, who pegged the immediate resistance level of the rupee at 92-93.

"The rupee has been weakening as the government and the Reserve Bank want to help exporters," Anil Kumar Bhansali of Finrex Treasury Advisors has said, adding a repo rate cut now would invite further selling pressure on the rupee.

Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank, said, “The authorities are likely to keep the rupee at competitive levels and in undervalued territory, as signaled by the correction in the real effective exchange rate to sub-100 levels."