Ultraviolette secures $45 million funding from Zoho and Italy's Lingotto

Electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette has secured $45 million (about Rs 404 crore) funding from India’s Zoho Corporation and Italy-based investment firm Lingotto as part of its ongoing Series E round. While the investment from Zoho Corporation was led by Sridhar Vembu, Mani Vembu and Kumar Vembu, Lingotto is a wholly owned subsidiary of Exor NV, controlled by Italy’s Agnelli family. Exor has investments in companies such as Ferrari, Fiat and Chrysler Automobiles.

“Lingotto’s legacy of backing iconic performance and mobility brands, combined with Zoho’s long-term commitment to fostering cutting-edge Indian innovation, aligns perfectly with Ultraviolette’s mission to build category-defining electric mobility solutions for India and global markets,” said Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, Ultraviolette.

The Bengaluru-based company did not disclose the full size of the round or on what valuations the funds were raised. A few months back, Ultraviolette had announced raising $21 million from TDK Ventures, as part of this continuing fundraise. The funding comes at a time when Ultraviolette is planning to launch an IPO by the financial year 2027-28.