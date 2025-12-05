Amit Shah inaugurates EARTH Summit 2025, launches key services to boost rural economy

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the EARTH Summit 2025 on Friday at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, unveiling over 13 new digital services and products under the ‘Sahakar Sarathi’ initiative.
The new offerings include Digi KCC, Campaign Sarathi, Website Sarathi, Cooperative Governance Index, ePACS, the World’s Largest Grain Storage Application, Shiksha Sarathi and Sarathi Technology Forum.
Addressing the summit, Shah said this second edition is part of a three-part series aimed at strengthening the rural economy and creating actionable solutions for rural development. Discussions across the summits will culminate in a policy framework in Delhi next year, addressing key issues of four ministries linked to rural growth.
Shah highlighted that post-Independence, villages, agriculture, animal husbandry, and cooperatives were neglected, but a shift began in 2014 under PM Narendra Modi, placing rural development at the center of national progress.
He outlined plans to establish a cooperative institution in every Panchayat, expand cooperative membership to over 50 crore people, and increase the sector’s contribution to GDP.
Showcasing Gujarat’s success, Shah noted the ‘Cooperation Among Cooperatives’ model, which strengthened credit capacity fivefold by integrating markets, dairies, PACS, and other cooperatives under district-level umbrellas and mandating accounts with cooperative banks. This model is set to guide nationwide Priority Sector Lending initiatives.
Stressing technology as a key driver, Shah said NABARD’s digital initiatives under Sahakar Sarathi will enable all cooperative banks to offer modern banking, real-time tracking, e-KYC, and appraisal services, with e-KCC giving farmers credit access comparable to international credit cards.
He also highlighted Gujarat’s circular economy in the dairy sector, which directly benefits farmers, and announced plans to replicate this nationwide.
Around 49 lakh farmers are now engaged in certified organic production, with more than 40 products available online. A national lab network in partnership with Bharat Organics and Amul will support exports and direct farmer payments.
Shah further launched Sahakar Taxi, aiming to become the largest cooperative taxi network with 51,000 drivers already registered, and announced plans for cooperative insurance covering health, life, agriculture, and accident sectors.
“Cooperation is a Kalpavriksha rooted in public welfare, supporting millions of livelihoods,” Shah said.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Assembly Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary, Cooperation Minister Jitu Bhai Vaghani, NAFED Chairman Jetha Bhai Ahir, Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani, GSBC Chairman Ajay Bhai Patel, and NABARD Chairman Shaji K.V. attended the event.