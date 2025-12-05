Amit Shah inaugurates EARTH Summit 2025, launches key services to boost rural economy

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the EARTH Summit 2025 on Friday at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, unveiling over 13 new digital services and products under the ‘Sahakar Sarathi’ initiative.

The new offerings include Digi KCC, Campaign Sarathi, Website Sarathi, Cooperative Governance Index, ePACS, the World’s Largest Grain Storage Application, Shiksha Sarathi and Sarathi Technology Forum.

Addressing the summit, Shah said this second edition is part of a three-part series aimed at strengthening the rural economy and creating actionable solutions for rural development. Discussions across the summits will culminate in a policy framework in Delhi next year, addressing key issues of four ministries linked to rural growth.

Shah highlighted that post-Independence, villages, agriculture, animal husbandry, and cooperatives were neglected, but a shift began in 2014 under PM Narendra Modi, placing rural development at the center of national progress.

He outlined plans to establish a cooperative institution in every Panchayat, expand cooperative membership to over 50 crore people, and increase the sector’s contribution to GDP.

Showcasing Gujarat’s success, Shah noted the ‘Cooperation Among Cooperatives’ model, which strengthened credit capacity fivefold by integrating markets, dairies, PACS, and other cooperatives under district-level umbrellas and mandating accounts with cooperative banks. This model is set to guide nationwide Priority Sector Lending initiatives.