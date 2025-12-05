Market cheers RBI’s repo rate cut; banking and financial stocks lead the rally

Equity market benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, which opened cautiously amid mixed global cues, gained momentum following the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%. The Sensex closed at 85,712.37, up 447.05 points or 0.52%, while the Nifty50 settled at 26,186.45, up 152.7 points or 0.59%.

"Indian markets have enthusiastically responded to the RBI's unexpected 25 bps rate cut, a move that seemed unlikely given the strong Q2 GDP data. This surprise, combined with sharply lower inflation forecasts and supportive liquidity measures, has triggered a risk-on sentiment across equities,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Rate-sensitive sectors such as autos, real estate, and NBFCs led the gains due to a reduction in borrowing costs. Private banks also gained on the expectation of treasury profits but concerns around net interest margins (NIM) limited their upside. On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services emerged as the top two sectoral gainers.

As many as 38 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty50 universe with Shriram Finance (up 3.04%), SBI (up 2.49%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 2.13%) emerging as top gainers.

“Overall, the short-term outlook remains cautiously positive, with a focus on strong corporate earnings in December. However, near-term risks such as a widening current account deficit and global trade tensions continue to pose challenges. The stance of the US Fed on rate cuts will be crucial for maintaining the domestic trend for the month,” added Nair.

The market also got a boost from the RBI’s announcement that it will conduct Open Market Operation (OMO) purchases of government securities worth Rs 1 lakh crore and $5 billion buy/sell swap of three-year to infuse durable liquidity.