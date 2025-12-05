Meta partners with news outlets to expand AI content

Washington: Meta announced Friday it will integrate content from major news organizations into its artificial intelligence assistant to provide Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users with real-time information.

The social media giant said Meta AI will offer breaking news, entertainment and lifestyle stories when users ask news-related questions, drawing from partnerships with outlets including CNN, Fox News, Le Monde, People and USA Today.

The feature will allow users to access "more diverse content sources" and receive links to partner websites to dive deeper into stories, Meta said in a blog post.

Meta said the expansion aims to make its AI assistant "more responsive, accurate, and balanced" by incorporating diverse viewpoints, acknowledging that "real-time events can be challenging for current AI systems to keep up with."

The initial partnerships span mainstream and conservative-leaning publications, including The Daily Caller and The Washington Examiner.

The company said it plans to continue adding partnerships and develop new features as competition intensifies among technology firms to enhance the capabilities of their AI assistants.