Rate cut ignites Dalal Street as investors turn optimistic but cautious

CHENNAI: Indian markets opened on a steady and mildly positive note on Friday (December 5) as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy outcome. The early tone was cautious, with both the Sensex and Nifty starting the session close to the flat line, reflecting a market that preferred to wait for clarity before taking stronger positions. Sentiment remained balanced in the first few minutes of trade, shaped by mixed global cues and the anticipation that the monetary policy decision could influence interest-rate-sensitive sectors.

As trading progressed, optimism gradually strengthened after the RBI announced a 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate while maintaining a neutral stance. At 10:50 AM, the BSE Sensex climbed 310 points to 85,579, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 99 points to 26,133.